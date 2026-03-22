UK Regulator Investigates Collapsed Mortgage Lender MFS

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched an enforcement investigation into Market Financial Solutions (MFS), a mortgage lender that collapsed in February. The failure of MFS has left creditors, including major banks and private credit funds, facing a shortfall exceeding £1.3 billion ($1.74 billion). MFS, based in London, specialised in complex property-related loans. The company was placed into administration at the end of February following allegations of financial irregularities and mismanagement.

The FCA stated that MFS was registered and supervised only for compliance with money laundering, terrorist financing, and fund transfer regulations, not for broader financial oversight. This limited regulatory scope has raised questions following the company’s collapse. MFS’s collapse has revived concerns regarding the lending practices of banks and private credit funds, particularly as investors become increasingly wary of risks within wider credit markets.

According to sources, lenders exposed to MFS include Barclays, Santander, Jefferies, Elliott Management, and Apollo-affiliated Atlas SP Partners. Officials at the Bank of England’s prudential arm have reportedly requested information from lenders regarding funds extended to MFS, expressing concerns that banks may not have conducted adequate due diligence. AlixPartners, the administrators for MFS, have acknowledged the investigation but declined to comment further.

Market Financial Solutions is a London-based lender specializing in complex property-related loans. The company’s collapse in February has prompted scrutiny from regulators and raised concerns about lending practices within the financial sector.