Fed Official Signals Potential Rate Hike

A Federal Reserve policymaker has indicated a possible shift towards raising interest rates amid escalating tensions involving Iran and the resultant surge in energy prices. Governor Christopher Waller stated that the risk of persistent inflation has led him to reconsider his support for potential rate cuts, suggesting caution is now warranted. The remarks signal a notable change in market expectations, with traders now pricing in increased odds of a rate hike in December.

Waller emphasised the need to monitor energy prices, noting the potential for a significant impact on inflation if high prices persist. He stated that the central bank may need to respond if underlying inflation rates rise. Waller also mentioned that he would advocate for cutting the policy rate later in the year if the labour market remains weak and the situation stabilises.

Echoing similar caution, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman acknowledged that it’s too early to assess the long-term impact on U.S. economic activity. The Federal Reserve had previously decided to maintain its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.50%-3.75% range. Updated economic projections from the Fed suggested policymakers anticipate a single quarter-percentage-point rate cut this year and another in 2027.

Bank of America economists suggest a rate hike may be necessary if the job market remains stable, with an unemployment rate around 4.5%, and core inflation exceeds 3.2%. A Dallas Fed report indicated that a closure of the Strait of Hormuz could push oil prices to nearly $100 per barrel, highlighting the potential economic consequences of geopolitical instability.