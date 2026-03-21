UBS Faces Headwinds in U.S. Wealth Revamp

UBS Group is encountering significant challenges in its efforts to revitalise its U.S. wealth management division. The Swiss bank has experienced substantial asset outflows and the departure of almost 200 financial advisers. This comes as UBS aims to expand its footprint in the crucial U.S. market while also navigating increased capital requirements from Swiss regulators following its acquisition of Credit Suisse in 2023. UBS is a global financial services company providing wealth management, investment banking, and asset management services. Headquartered in Zurich and Basel, Switzerland, the company offers financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide.

According to financial statements, UBS reported net new asset outflows of $14.1 billion in the Americas during the fourth quarter, culminating in a total outflow of $6 billion for the year. Morgan Stanley analyst Giulia Miotto noted that these asset outflows from the U.S. wealth management arm could impede UBS’s ability to bolster profits and achieve growth in the world’s largest economy. She suggested that the market would need to see a reversal in U.S. asset flows to have faith in the division’s turnaround, which she believes is unlikely before the third quarter.

CEO Sergio Ermotti has maintained that the planned turnaround of the U.S. wealth management business is progressing positively, though he acknowledged the need for changes to enhance profitability. Multiple sources indicate that advisers have left UBS for competitors such as Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Charles Schwab, and RBC, citing factors such as higher compensation, greater resources, and enhanced growth prospects. UBS had 5,772 financial advisors at the end of 2023, a decrease of 196 from the previous year.

UBS has set a target of achieving a 15% pre-tax margin for its U.S. wealth division this year, up from 13% in the previous year. Despite these efforts, KBW analyst Thomas Hallett points out that UBS shares have declined nearly 21% this year. He suggests there is “no quick fix for the ongoing issues in the U.S. wealth management business”, and that the company’s U.S. wealth performance is a key concern for investors.