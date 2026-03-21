Switzerland Approves Plan to Combat Money Laundering

The Swiss government has approved a plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, aiming to strengthen controls and protect the integrity of Switzerland as a financial centre. The initiative follows a review that identified areas for improvement in the country’s approach to tackling financial crime. The government intends to focus on developing instruments for criminal prosecution and strengthening supervisory authorities.

In the coming years, Switzerland will concentrate on enhancing its capabilities to combat financial crime. Key measures include improving databases and preparing a third national risk assessment on money laundering. The previous assessments were conducted in 2015 and 2021. These efforts underscore Switzerland’s commitment to maintaining high standards in financial regulation and compliance.

In September, Swiss lawmakers considered easing some government proposals on preventing financial crime. Concerns were raised about maintaining competitiveness in cross-border wealth management, especially with rivals like Singapore and the United Arab Emirates gaining ground. The approved plan reflects a balance between regulatory rigour and the need to remain competitive in the global financial landscape. The Swiss government seeks to ensure it is adhering to the highest standards.

This plan aims to solidify Switzerland’s position as a trusted and secure financial hub. By strengthening its regulatory framework and enhancing its ability to detect and prosecute financial crime, Switzerland is working to safeguard its financial system from abuse and maintain its reputation for integrity.