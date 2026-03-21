Goldman Sachs anticipates a surge in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity by 2026, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, according to CEO David Solomon. Solomon expressed optimism in the firm’s annual letter to shareholders, highlighting factors such as monetary easing, fiscal stimulus in developed economies, capital investment in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and a more balanced regulatory environment in the U.S. as potential drivers.

Solomon noted that CEOs and boards are adopting a more proactive stance on strategic transactions. Top dealmakers attending Tulane University’s Corporate Law Institute conference echoed this sentiment, indicating sustained corporate confidence despite geopolitical uncertainties and rising oil prices. Data from Dealogic reveals that approximately $1.1 trillion in deals have been announced this year, marking a 23% increase compared to the same period last year.

However, Solomon cautioned that prudent risk management remains crucial given heightened market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. He also addressed concerns surrounding the $2 trillion private credit market, emphasising that the credit cycle has not been repealed. Furthermore, Solomon called for a long-term reset in the U.S.-China relationship, urging both nations to establish a new understanding for the next decade or two. Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment bank, provides a wide range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.

Goldman Sachs reported fourth-quarter profit in January that exceeded Wall Street expectations, driven by a surge in dealmaking and trading, providing a strong foundation for their optimistic outlook on future M&A activity.