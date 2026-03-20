EU Sets Deadlines to Bolster Single Market

European Union leaders have established deadlines for a series of measures designed to enhance the effectiveness of the EU’s single market, encompassing 450 million consumers. This move underscores the urgency to bolster the EU’s competitive standing against global economic powerhouses such as the United States and China. The deadlines, outlined in the conclusions of the EU summit on Thursday, target various aspects of the single market, from cross-border services to financial stability.

One key focus is streamlining cross-border services. EU governments and the European Parliament are tasked with agreeing on a simplified, unified e-declaration system to facilitate workers providing services across EU member states. This initiative aims to cut through the bureaucratic red tape and fragmented national regulations that currently hinder cross-border service provision. Additionally, the European Commission will present a report on the competitiveness of the EU banking sector, proposing measures to enhance banks’ capacity to finance the economy while ensuring financial stability.

Other deadlines include facilitating the free movement of workers through improved mutual recognition of professional qualifications and skills, as well as their digitalisation and interoperability. The EU also aims to allow companies to establish themselves as EU-wide entities within 48 hours, bypassing the complexities of differing national corporate legal rules. These ‘EU Incs’ are designed to help start-ups and smaller companies build scale more efficiently.

Furthermore, the European Commission will present proposals to strengthen safeguards for third-country products entering the EU market, ensuring compliance with EU health, safety, and quality standards. Efforts will also be made to address inconsistencies in product labelling and packaging rules across the 27 member states. Finally, EU governments and institutions are committed to making tangible progress in removing obstacles to the full functioning of the EU Single Market, based on barriers identified in the Commission’s Single Market Strategy.