ECB Rate Hike Expected in 2026

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Barclays now anticipate the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates in 2026. This marks a significant change from earlier predictions that rates would remain stable. The revised outlook comes as policymakers express concerns about increasing inflation risks stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to updated forecasts, Barclays expects a rate hike during the ECB’s April policy meeting, with J.P. Morgan predicting further increases in June and July, respectively. Morgan Stanley projects 25-basis-point increases in both June and September. These adjustments reflect growing anxiety surrounding inflationary pressures within the Eurozone.

The shift in expectations follows the ECB’s decision to maintain its key interest rate at 2% on Thursday. However, policymakers have indicated that potential rate hikes will be a topic of discussion in the coming months. The escalating conflict involving Iran is a key factor, posing a threat to push up inflation across the euro zone.

The European Central Bank manages monetary policy for the Eurozone. It aims to maintain price stability and support economic growth through measures like setting interest rates and controlling the money supply. These tools are deployed in response to evolving economic conditions and inflation forecasts.