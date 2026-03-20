France’s capacity to respond to rising energy prices triggered by the Middle East conflict is significantly limited due to its constrained fiscal position. This assessment was delivered on Friday by Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau, who also serves as a European Central Bank policymaker. Villeroy highlighted the challenges facing the French government as it considers measures to alleviate the impact of the energy shock. The Bank of France is the central bank of France, responsible for the nation’s monetary policy and financial stability. The European Central Bank (ECB) is the central bank of the Eurozone.

Speaking in an interview with French financial website Boursorama, Villeroy de Galhau emphasised that any fiscal measures implemented by the government should be temporary, targeted, and tailored to specific needs. However, he cautioned that France’s already stretched budgetary situation has curtailed its ability to act decisively in the face of escalating energy costs.

The Governor’s remarks underscore the delicate balancing act France faces as it seeks to mitigate the economic impact of geopolitical tensions and energy market volatility while adhering to fiscal prudence. The limited fiscal room to manoeuvre presents a significant challenge for policymakers as they navigate the current crisis.

France, like other European nations, is grappling with the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict, particularly its impact on energy prices. The government must carefully weigh its options to provide relief to households and businesses without further straining public finances, according to Villeroy.