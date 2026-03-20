Middle East Conflict: A Wake-Up Call for Europe

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is creating economic headwinds for Europe, prompting calls for increased integration among member states. Yannis Stournaras, the head of the Greek central bank, believes the situation should serve as a catalyst for deeper cooperation, including the issuance of joint debt, to bolster the bloc’s resilience against external shocks. Stournaras sits on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council.

Despite long-standing discussions on closer integration, the European Union has struggled to implement key reforms, such as a banking or capital market union, due to resistance from some member countries. Stournaras emphasised the urgency for institutional changes, highlighting the need for collective action in response to recent crises.

Stournaras specifically advocated for the joint issuance of debt to reduce borrowing costs and collectively fund projects that benefit all member states. He argued that such measures are essential for addressing shared challenges and strengthening the EU’s overall economic position.

“Our objective should be to issue joint debt to pursue well-defined common European purposes of high importance, such as enhancing defence, green energy, and strategic investment,” Stournaras stated, underscoring the potential benefits of a more unified fiscal approach within the European Union.