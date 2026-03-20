EVE Health Group Announces Capital Raising via Prospectus

EVE Health Group Limited (ASX: EVE), a life sciences company developing businesses in the health and pharmaceutical sectors, has announced a capital raising initiative via a prospectus lodged with ASIC on March 20, 2026. The company is offering 64,700,000 placement shares to placement subscribers at $0.02 per share, aiming to raise $1,294,000 before costs. Additionally, 129,400,000 placement options will be offered to placement subscribers on the basis of two free options for every one placement share subscribed.

The prospectus also outlines the offer of 500,000 director placement shares at $0.02 per share and 1,000,000 free director placement options to Stuart Gunzburg, raising $10,000. Furthermore, 5,000,000 lead manager options will be granted to the lead manager for nil cash consideration. A corporate advisor shares offer includes 2,250,000 shares to the corporate advisor for nil cash consideration. The placement options, director placement offer, lead manager options offer, and corporate advisor shares offer are subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting.

The placement shares offer is not conditional on shareholder approval and can be conducted utilising the Company’s existing Listing Rule placement capacity. The funds raised from the placement are intended for the commercial and regulatory rollout of products, advancement of additional reformulated pharmaceutical candidates, general working capital, and to cover the expenses of the offers. The Placement Shares, Director Placement Shares, Corporate Advisor Shares and all Shares issued upon the future exercise of any of the Options offered under this Prospectus will rank equally with the Shares on issue at the date of this Prospectus.

Applications for the Placement Shares Offer and the Placement Options Offer must only be made by Placement Subscribers. Similarly, applications for the Director Placement Offer, Lead Manager Options Offer, and Corporate Adviser Share Offer are restricted to Stuart Gunzburg, the Lead Manager, and the Corporate Adviser, respectively. The prospectus provides detailed information regarding the terms and conditions of the offers, including the exercise price and expiry dates of the options. A Target Market Determination (TMD) in respect of the offers of Options under this Prospectus has been prepared by the Company and is available on the Company’s website at www.evehealthgroup.com.au.