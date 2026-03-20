FBR Limited (ASX:FBR), a robotic technology company that designs, develops, and builds dynamically stabilised robots, has finalised its R&D tax incentive cash rebate of approximately A$4.7 million from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) for the year ended 30 June 2025. These robots are designed to work outdoors using the company’s core Dynamic Stabilisation Technology® (DST®). The company anticipates receiving the payment next week.

FBR currently has approximately A$3.74 million drawn down from its R&D revolving tax loan facility with Radium Capital. Upon receiving the ATO funds, FBR will repay this balance to Radium Capital, leaving approximately A$960,000 cash retained by FBR before costs.

The company may draw again on this revolving loan facility against its expected tax refund for the year ended 30 June 2026. Further additional eligible R&D expenditure rebates with respect to overseas findings for the year ended 30 June 2025 continue to be the subject of advice and regulator consideration.

The FBR Board of Directors authorised the release of this announcement to the ASX.