Renascor Resources Hits Cobalt and Copper Mineralisation at Bulloo Creek

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU), a company focused on developing a vertically integrated Battery Anode Material (BAM) project in South Australia, has announced promising results from its exploration activities. The company’s recent drilling program at Bulloo Creek, part of the Olary Project area, intersected cobalt and copper-bearing mineralisation associated with targeted magnetic anomalies.

Significant intersections from the Bulloo Creek drilling include 16 metres at 901 ppm Co from 85 metres in drillhole 25BCRC007, which featured sub-intervals of 1 metre at 1,440 ppm Co and 1 metre at 1,840 ppm Cu. Additional copper intersections were also reported, such as 1 metre at 3,110 ppm Cu from 20 metres in 25BCRC001 and 1 metre at 1,890 ppm Cu from 91 metres in 25BCRC006. These results indicate a south-dipping cobalt ± copper mineralised horizon within the Eastern Anomaly, with anomalous mineralisation confirmed in the Western Anomaly, suggesting a broader mineralised trend.

Renascor has also expanded its exploration footprint in the Olary district by lodging an application for a new exploration licence. Native Title negotiations for the Marree Project are progressing towards the execution of a Native Title Mining Agreement, which is expected to unlock exploration access to uranium and copper-gold targets. Uranium exploration has commenced at the Wooltana Project in South Australia’s Frome Basin, with satellite hyperspectral analysis commissioned to aid target generation. Rare earth element exploration is also advancing at the Tumby Bay prospect on the Eyre Peninsula, with an expanded soil geochemistry program planned to assess the scale and extent of mineralisation.

David Christensen, Renascor Managing Director, stated that the Bulloo Creek drilling results, along with the company’s expanding footprint in the Olary district and ongoing work at Marree, Wooltana, and Tumby Bay, highlight the breadth of opportunity within its exploration portfolio. These initiatives provide shareholders with additional low-cost exposure to potential discoveries while the company remains focused on delivering its Battery Anode Materials Project.