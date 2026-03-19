AdAlta Secures Canadian Patent for Anti-Fibrotic Drug AD-214

AdAlta Limited (ASX:1AD), a developer of next-generation cell and protein therapeutic products, has announced the grant of a new composition of matter patent by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for its first-in-class anti-fibrotic product, AD-214. The Canadian Patent Number 2,973,317, entitled “CXCR4 binding molecules”, is set to expire on 8 January 2036.

The patent protects the i-body® sequence used in AD-214, sequences similar to it, and pharmaceutical compositions and derivatives containing these i-body® sequences. It also protects the use of these sequences in therapeutic and diagnostic applications, including Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and kidney fibrosis, the primary indications for AD-214’s development.

AdAlta CEO and Managing Director, Tim Oldham, stated that composition of matter patents are the strongest form of patent protection and a key factor expected by potential partners. With this Canadian patent, AD-214 is now protected in all major commercial markets and its potential supply chain. Patents for AD-214 have been secured in the US, Canada, European Union, and Japan, as well as key potential manufacturing locations like India and China, until 2036.

Furthermore, AdAlta has applied for patents related to dosing and methods of treatment, which, if granted, could provide additional protection until 2043. AdAlta (ASX: 1AD) is also a clinical stage biotechnology business addressing the need for effective cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of solid cancers.