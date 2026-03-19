The 2026 Sohn Hearts and Minds conference is set to take place in Queenstown, New Zealand, marking the first time the annual event has been held outside of Australia. Previously hosted in cities like Adelaide, Hobart, and Melbourne, the conference is organised by Matthew Grounds and is sometimes referred to as ‘Groundstock’. The move to Queenstown has raised eyebrows, particularly as the Barrenjoey crew, led by Grounds, Guy Fowler, and Brian Benari, continue to make waves in the financial sector following their involvement with Magellan.

While some prominent stock pickers have struggled recently, the Sohn Hearts and Minds conference continues to raise funds for Australian medical research. Since 2016, the event has donated over $90 million to various charities. The conference offers attendees networking opportunities and insights into the equities market, often showcasing leading figures in the industry. However, the performance of the listed investment vehicle associated with the charity, HM1, has faced criticism for underperforming its benchmark and trading at a discount to net asset value.

HM1’s portfolio includes significant positions in companies such as Adidas, AIA, and Amazon. The fund has also invested in unlisted companies, including Guzman y Gomez and Rokt, with these investments facilitated by TDM and involving Barrenjoey bankers. Guzman y Gomez is an Australian-based fast-food chain specialising in Mexican cuisine. Despite some challenges, the conference remains a key event in the Australian financial calendar. Some speculate that the move to Queenstown might be related to the presence of another iconic fast-food chain, Fergburger.