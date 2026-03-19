US Regulators Propose Easing Bank Capital Requirements

U.S. banking regulators have revealed extensive plans to streamline and ease several capital requirements for the nation’s largest banks. These proposed changes could potentially unlock billions of dollars for lending activities, dividend payouts, and share buybacks. Top regulatory officials assert that the existing rules, implemented after the 2008 financial crisis, have become excessively burdensome, thereby stifling lending and impeding economic growth.

The proposed adjustments target the “Basel III” and “GSIB surcharge” rules, alongside modifications to banks’ annual “stress test” health checks. Regulators claim these changes will align capital with actual risks while maintaining the financial system’s safety. Critics, however, argue that these measures could weaken crucial safeguards at a time when geopolitical and private credit risks are escalating. The main areas of focus are credit risk, market risk, and operational risk.

Among the key proposals is the scrapping of the “dual stack” approach, simplifying capital calculations. Changes to the “GSIB surcharge” include updating calculation inputs to reflect economic growth and reducing the impact of short-term wholesale funding. Additionally, regulators aim to incentivise mortgage lending by allowing banks to count mortgage servicing assets as capital. One capital increase facing large regional banks, however, is a requirement that they begin accounting for unrealised losses on their books.

Smaller banks will also see changes. Banks with less than $100 billion in assets are exempt from the unrealised loss accounting requirement but are expected to see their capital fall under the revised standards. These comprehensive adjustments mark a significant shift in the regulatory landscape for U.S. banks, with potentially far-reaching implications for the financial sector and the broader economy.