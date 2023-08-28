ASX up 0.63% at noon: Retail sales increase 0.5% in July

In July, there was a 0.5 percent increase in Australian retail sales, surpassing the anticipated 0.3 percent rise and recovering from an unexpected decline the previous month.This growth in July contrasts with a 0.8 percent decrease in June 2023 and a corresponding 0.8 percent expansion in May 2023.Ben Dorber, the ABS head of retail statistics, noted, "Although there was a noticeable increase in July's figures, the underlying expansion in retail turnover remained limited. When considering the ongoing trend, retail turnover showed no change in July, marking a mere 1.9 percent rise compared to July 2022, even in the face of significant price escalation throughout the year."At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.63 per cent higher at 7,160.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 46 points.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 1.24 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.63 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Ramsay Health Care, trading 3.78 per cent higher at $50.25. It is followed by shares in Northern Star Resourcesand AmpolThe worst-performing large cap is Fortescue Metals Group, trading 4.44 per cent lower at $20.00. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Mineralsand NEXTDCTamboran Resourceshas signed two non-binding Letters of Intent with Alinta Energy and ENGIE. Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said: “We continue to experience significant interest in purchasing low-reservoir CO2 gas from our Beetaloo Basin assets delivered into the East Coast over the long term.” Shares are trading 3.7 per cent higher at 14 cents.Talon Energyrefers to today's announcement by Strike Energythat its offer to acquire each Talon share by way of a scheme of arrangement is its “Best and Final Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal." The Talon directors conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of Talon shareholders. Shares are trading 3.85 per cent lower at 18.8 cents.Sarytogan Graphitereported that thermal purification has now far exceeded battery anode material grade for their graphite deposit in Central Kazakhstan. In response, Managing Director, Sean Gregory commented: “We are thrilled with this 99.99% result that shoots the lights out when it comes to graphite purity by far exceeding the 99.95% specification for battery anode material.” Shares are trading 43 per cent higher at 26.5 cents.Gold is trading at US$1943.60 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.8 per cent higher at US$116.60 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.24 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 64.27 US cents.