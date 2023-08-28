Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, Talon Energy, Sarytogan Graphite

Tamboran Resourceshas signed two non-binding Letters of Intent with Alinta Energy and ENGIE. Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said: “We continue to experience significant interest in purchasing low-reservoir CO2 gas from our Beetaloo Basin assets delivered into the East Coast over the long term.” Shares are trading 3.7 per cent higher at 14 cents.Talon Energyrefers to today's announcement by Strike Energythat its offer to acquire each Talon share by way of a scheme of arrangement is its “Best and Final Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal." The Talon directors conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of Talon shareholders. Shares are trading 2.56 per cent lower at 19 cents.info@talonenergy.com.auSarytogan Graphitereported that thermal purification has now far exceeded battery anode material grade for their graphite deposit in Central Kazakhstan. In response, Managing Director, Sean Gregory commented: “We are thrilled with this 99.99% result that shoots the lights out when it comes to graphite purity by far exceeding the 99.95% specification for battery anode material.” Shares are trading 45.95 per cent higher at 27 cents.