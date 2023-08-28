Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, Talon Energy, Sarytogan Graphite

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps August 28, 2023 11:40 AM

Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) has signed two non-binding Letters of Intent with Alinta Energy and ENGIE. Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said: “We continue to experience significant interest in purchasing low-reservoir CO2 gas from our Beetaloo Basin assets delivered into the East Coast over the long term.” Shares are trading 3.7 per cent higher at 14 cents.

Talon Energy (ASX:TPD) refers to today's announcement by Strike Energy (ASX:STX) that its offer to acquire each Talon share by way of a scheme of arrangement is its “Best and Final Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal." The Talon directors conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of Talon shareholders. Shares are trading 2.56 per cent lower at 19 cents.
Sarytogan Graphite (ASX:SGA) reported that thermal purification has now far exceeded battery anode material grade for their graphite deposit in Central Kazakhstan. In response, Managing Director, Sean Gregory commented: “We are thrilled with this 99.99% result that shoots the lights out when it comes to graphite purity by far exceeding the 99.95% specification for battery anode material.” Shares are trading 45.95 per cent higher at 27 cents.

