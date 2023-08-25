Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, Sabre Resources, Mamba Exploration

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps August 25, 2023 11:40 AM


Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) completes Falcon farm-in carry commitments. In response, Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said: “Meeting the Falcon farm-in agreement cost cap is a major milestone for the Beetaloo Joint Venture (BJV).” Shares are trading flat at 13.5 cents.

Sabre Resources (ASX:SBR) announced that a major lithium target has been identified in new tenement at Andover East, west of outcropping pegmatites across a 140m wide corridor. Sabre Resources CEO, Jon Dugdale commented: “Sabre has now established a very large, more than 210 square kilometre, tenement holding, directly to the east and within the same structural-intrusive corridor as the Andover lithium pegmatite discovery of Azure Minerals.” Shares are trading 28.89 per cent higher 5.8 cents.

Mamba Exploration (ASX:M24) announced encouraging results from initial REE leaching testwork at their Hyden Project in WA. Non-Executive Chairman, Justin Boylson said: “While the metallurgical leach results are variable, from the initial tests it is clear the greenstone hosted mineralisation in the Southern area can be readily leached, with tests showing up to 70.6% recovery into solution with a relatively simple acid leach.” Shares are trading 8.33 per cent higher 6.5 cents. 

