Afternoon update: ASX up 0.54%, Strong performances in IT, Asian markets gain

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.54 per cent higher at 7,187.00.The SPI futures are up 43 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 4.6 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 1.16 per cent.The best-performing large cap is WiseTech Global, trading 9.04 per cent higher at $75.89. It is followed by shares in Northern Star Resourcesand XeroThe worst-performing large cap is Ramsay Health Care, trading 12.56 per cent lower at $48.37. It is followed by shares in Whitehaven Coaland JB Hi-FiJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.51 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.91 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 1.59 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,948.90 an ounce.Light crude is trading $0.28 lower at US$78.61 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 64.79 US cents.