Stocks of the Hour: Lake Resources, 4DS Memory, Raiden Resources

Lake Resourcesreports important progress towards DFS completion in December for flagship Kachi Project in Argentina. The drilling, successful extraction and reinjection testing confirm the large scale and quality of the Brine Project. Lake CEO David Dickson said, “We have drilled deeper for better grades and improved our drilling performance by 40 percent this year.” Shares are trading 4.26 per cent higher at 24.5 cents.4DS Memoryhas successfully completed the analysis of the Fourth Platform Lot and the results obtained are significantly better than the Board and management team at 4DS were expecting. Chief Technology Officer Mr Ting Yen stated, “These significant and robust results validate 4DS’ optimization strategy and the decision to establish a duplicate of imec’s custom testing hardware and software for the megabit array at the 4DS Fremont facility.” Shares are trading 81.82 per cent higher at 12 cents.Raiden Resourcesdefines 30 metre wide outcropping pegmatites at their Andover South project. In response, Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: “multiple swarms of pegmatites are being noted throughout the license area with further areas to be mapped and sampled.”Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.