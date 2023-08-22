Stocks of the Hour: Lake Resources, BBX Minerals, Nimy Resources

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps August 22, 2023 11:40 AM

Lake Resources (ASX:LKE; OTC:LLKKF) reports that deeper drilling at the Kachi lithium brine Project in Argentina indicates significantly larger horizontal and vertical extents of the lithium-bearing brine than previously understood. In response, Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology of Lake Resources, commented, “the latest drilling intercept results indicate that this resource is much larger than initially anticipated as the known lithium brine extent continues to expand laterally and vertically,” Shares are trading 4.26 per cent higher at 24.5 cents.

BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX) has announced that they have recovered precious metals from hole TED 020. In response, Andre J Douchane, CEO, commented, “We will continue to evaluate and fine tune several alternative methods to recover the precious metals from the bioleach solids.” Shares are trading 8.11 per cent higher at 4 cents.

Nimy Resources (ASX:NIM) has secured a $2.5M cornerstone investment from Lind Global Fund to conduct nickel and lithium drill programs. Nimy Resources Executive Director Luke Hampson said, “the funds invested by Lind will further our ability to drill highly prospective targets and propel our project to the next level.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 15 cents.

