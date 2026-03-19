Winchester Energy Commences Drilling at Varn JVU-4 Water Injection Well

Winchester Energy Limited (ASX: WEL), an Australian oil and gas explorer with assets in the Permian Basin, Texas, has announced the commencement of drilling at the JVU-4 water-injection well within the Varn waterflood project. Drilling began on March 18, 2026. Winchester Energy operates the Jocelyn-Varn joint venture with a 70% working interest.

The JVU-4 well is projected to take approximately 12 days to drill, with the rig expected to be on location for a total of 14 days. The planned total depth (TD) of the well is 4,900 feet (1,164 meters). Winchester will then proceed to completion operations, connection to the existing JVU-11 water supply well, and the commencement of water injection.

The waterflood project aims to enhance oil recovery at the Varn Oil Field through strategic water injection. The company believes this injection well is an important step in optimising production. Further updates will be provided as the drilling and completion phases progress.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors. For further information, contact Chief Executive Officer Rory McGoldrick.