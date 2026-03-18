Image Resources Secures Extension on Prepayment Facilities

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA), a mineral sands focused miner and supplier of critical minerals, has announced adjustments to the terms of its Prepayment Facilities with its heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) offtake partners. The company has a track record of successful project development and operations at its Atlas project, located 170km north of Perth. These adjustments, which have been formally documented, include an extension of the agreements’ term to December 2026 and the addition of a six-month facility repayment holiday starting in March 2026.

The extension aims to mitigate the impact of the current softened mineral sands commodities market, which accelerated in the second half of 2025, on the company’s cashflow. The agreement with HMC offtake partners extends the term of the Prepayment Facilities from April 30, 2026, to December 31, 2026. This extension accommodates a six-month facility repayment holiday during which the standard requirement for a notional 20% of each HMC shipment to be provided at zero cost, as repayment of the loan, will be waived.

During the repayment holiday, Image Resources will receive the full market value for each HMC shipment from its offtakers. The company stated that this extension and principal repayment holiday is designed to assist with cash flow management during the current period of soft commodities prices. All other terms and conditions of the Prepayment Facilities will remain unchanged.

As of the end of February 2026, the outstanding balance on the original US$20 million loan amount was US$8.95 million, including accrued interest. The initial Prepayment Facility of US$20 million with Shantou Natfort Zirconium and Titanium Co., Ltd was announced on October 24, 2024, and was later supplemented by a second US$10 million facility with Billion Sunny Investment Limited, under the same terms. Funds from the Prepayment Facilities were used as working capital for the development of the Atlas project.