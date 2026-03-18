QX Resources Confirms High-Grade Uranium at Madaba Project

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR) has announced the confirmation of high-grade supergene uranium mineralisation at its Madaba Uranium Project in Tanzania. QX Resources is focused on the exploration and development of resource projects. The confirmation follows the digitisation of historical trenching data, revealing exceptional uranium grades at surface across multiple prospects.

Standout trench sampling results include 1.60% U3O8 over 1 meter at the Sita Prospect, including a notable 7.25% U3O8 over 0.1 meter. Other significant results include 0.30% U3O8 over 2.1 meters at the Duo Prospect, 0.16% U3O8 over 0.2 meters at the Tatu Prospect, and 4.25% U3O8 over 0.2 meters at the Wyzed Prospect. A total of 36 historical trenches have been identified across the Madaba project area.

According to QX Resources, none of the five best high-grade trenches have been drill tested. Coupled with recently reported drilling data, nine immediate drill targets have now been identified across the project. The company plans field verification and an airborne radiometric survey in Q2, followed by first-pass drilling of priority targets in Q3.

Maurice Feilich, Executive Chairman, commented that the digitisation of historical exploration data is revealing the significant uranium potential of the Madaba Project. Maiden drilling is expected to rapidly unlock both shallow high-grade and deeper stacked potential ahead of a maiden JORC Inferred Resource.