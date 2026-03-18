Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

Escalating tensions in the Middle East have sent oil prices soaring, raising concerns about global supply disruptions. Recent attacks on Iranian and Qatari energy infrastructure have exacerbated existing anxieties, with crude prices jumping to nearly $US110 a barrel before settling 3.8 per cent higher at $US107.38. European gas prices also surged, climbing 6 per cent as markets reacted to the unfolding crisis.

The attacks targeted Iran’s South Pars oil and gas field and Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, key components of the global energy supply chain. Kpler, a British firm, estimates that approximately 9 million barrels of daily oil production have been affected by disruptions in the Gulf region. The number of vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz has also significantly decreased, further compounding supply concerns.

While financial markets have remained relatively calm since the start of the conflict, analysts warn of potential long-term consequences. Jeff Currie of Carlyle Group likened the supply shock to the demand shock experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, cautioning about potential disruptions to global supply chains. Citi analysts project oil prices to reach $US150 by mid-year, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Governments and industries worldwide are already implementing measures to mitigate the impact of rising energy costs. The US government has relaxed shipping rules to facilitate the movement of oil, fertiliser, coal, and gas, while countries across Asia are implementing fuel-saving measures and export controls. The crisis highlights the vulnerability of the global economy to disruptions in energy supply, with potential ramifications for consumers, businesses, and policymakers alike.