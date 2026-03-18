JPMorgan Enlists Athletes for Financial Advice

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N) has announced the formation of a council comprised of prominent athletes to spearhead a new financial advisory service initiative. The council will be chaired by three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade, and its members include five-time Olympic basketball gold medalist Sue Bird, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, and FIFA World Cup champions Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $4.1 trillion. The company provides investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management.

The initiative aims to address the unique financial challenges faced by athletes, whose careers are often short-lived and subject to unexpected retirement. Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, stated that the program will focus on managing athletes’ financial lives through retirement. This move positions JPMorgan alongside Wall Street competitors such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, which already have established divisions dedicated to serving athletes and entertainers.

JPMorgan emphasised the critical need for financial education among athletes, pointing to statistics that show a significant number of professional athletes face financial difficulties after retirement. The bank reported that the majority of professional athletes retire before the age of 35, and approximately one in six NFL players declare bankruptcy within 12 years of retiring. The athlete center will be staffed by financial professionals with experience working with athletes or who have been athletes themselves.

In addition to the advisory service, JPMorgan is launching financial education outreach programs at universities and major sporting events. A dedicated content hub will also be available on the company’s website, providing resources and information tailored to athletes’ financial needs.