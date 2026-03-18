SEC Enforcement Director Resigns After Six Months

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the resignation of its enforcement director, Margaret Ryan, effective immediately. Ryan’s departure comes just over six months after she assumed the role in early September. The SEC is a U.S. government agency that regulates the securities markets and protects investors. It also oversees public companies and financial professionals.

Ryan, a former military judge with limited specific experience in securities law, was appointed by Republican Paul Atkins, who became SEC chairman last April. Her selection was viewed as an unconventional choice, given her background. The SEC stated that Ryan oversaw a “critical course correction within the division” during her brief tenure, as the Republican leadership has aimed to prioritise cases involving fraud and market manipulation.

According to Reuters, Ryan told staff in an email that she felt the agency had achieved a lot in the last six months. However, Ryan’s time at the SEC coincided with what some lawyers have described as slow enforcement activity, a government shutdown, and continued staff attrition. Public records also suggest that SEC enforcement has slowed during the first year under Republican leadership.

The SEC anticipates announcing Ryan’s permanent replacement in the coming weeks. Ryan was seen as broadly supportive of staff in enforcement matters, according to sources familiar with the situation.