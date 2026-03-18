Elliott Takes Stake in Mitsui OSK Lines

Elliott Investment Management has acquired a significant stake in Mitsui OSK Lines (9104.T), prompting the Japanese shipping company’s shares to jump approximately 12%. Elliott confirmed the investment in a statement, indicating a push for improved shareholder returns and capital efficiency. The hedge fund is known for its activist approach, advocating for governance reforms and portfolio restructuring in Japanese companies. Mitsui OSK Lines operates a fleet of over 900 vessels, including bulk carriers, tankers, and ferries.

Sources familiar with the matter suggest that Elliott believes Mitsui OSK should review its real estate portfolio and consider relisting its subsidiary, Daibiru. Mitsui OSK made Daibiru, a company with commercial property holdings in central Tokyo, a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2022 before delisting it. Elliott’s statement highlighted the market’s undervaluation of Mitsui OSK’s business and expressed its intent to collaborate with the company to ensure its upcoming management plan is ambitious.

Mitsui OSK, whose peers include Nippon Yusen (9101.T) and Kawasaki Kisen (9107.T), has stated its aim to gradually improve its price-to-book ratio from 0.67 to 1 or higher over time. The Tokyo bourse has been pressuring companies trading below book value to enhance their capital utilisation. The company has emphasised the importance of both shareholder returns and strategic growth investments, particularly in stable revenue streams, considering the cyclical nature of the shipping industry. Mitsui OSK is set to announce its latest management plan at the end of this month.

Elliott has been increasing its presence in Japan, recently achieving a victory by influencing Toyota (7203.T) to increase its bid for Toyota Industries (6201.T). The firm has a reputation for activism, with investments in companies like Tokyo Gas (9531.T) and Sumitomo Realty & Development (8830.T). Mitsui OSK is a shipping company which operates a fleet of over 900 vessels, including bulk carriers, tankers and ferries. It aims to grow the proportion of stable revenue.