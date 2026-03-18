Despite ongoing regional conflict, the United Arab Emirates’ cryptocurrency sector demonstrates resilience, supported by its virtual-first structure and proactive government backing. Crypto marketing executive Laia Fernández, based in Dubai, noted that daily life and business operations haven’t dramatically changed, even with regional tensions. The UAE has emerged as a prominent crypto hub, with significant government investment and promotion of the industry.

Alex Scott, who promotes the Solana blockchain in Dubai, remains optimistic about the region’s crypto prospects, citing accelerated discussions around financial infrastructure resilience. Thomas Puech, CEO of crypto trading firm INDIGO, has seen no signs of capital flight from the UAE. Several factors underpin the UAE’s embrace of crypto, including central bank-approved dirham-backed stablecoins, blockchain trading services from local lenders, and the acceptance of on-chain payments for real estate projects.

Karl Naim, an executive at crypto investment firm XBTO in Abu Dhabi, highlighted a rise in caution and contingency planning as the main immediate impacts. His team is operating remotely from their office near a military port as a precaution. While some regional events like the TOKEN2049 crypto conference in Dubai have been postponed, regulatory functions are proceeding smoothly, according to Gordon Einstein, founder of CryptoLaw Partners.

The longer-term impact on the UAE’s crypto scene hinges on the duration of the conflict. While many transient expats have temporarily relocated, they can continue operating their businesses remotely. Firms like Binance have also seen investment from the region. Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading various digital currencies. World Liberty Financial is a crypto company that facilitates blockchain technology and financial services.