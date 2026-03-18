EOS Shares Plunge on CEO Sell-Off

Electro Optic Systems (EOS) saw its shares plummet after chief executive Andreas Schwer announced plans to sell a significant portion of his stake in the company. The announcement, made just before the Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate decision, triggered a sharp market reaction. Other members of the management team, including chief financial officer Clive Cuthell, also intend to sell some or all of their shareholdings in the coming months. Electro Optic Systems is an Australian technology company specialising in advanced optical and microwave technology for space and defence applications. It develops and produces a range of products, including directed energy weapons and space surveillance systems.

The news sent EOS shares tumbling 17 per cent, evoking memories of a similar sell-off by executives at rival defence company DroneShield. Bell Potter analyst Baxter Kirk noted that director selling is generally viewed negatively by the market and said the DroneShield situation likely exacerbated the reaction to the EOS announcement. Schwer plans to sell up to 2.5 million shares, representing 86 per cent of his total holdings, reportedly to fund a house purchase and divorce settlements. The company declined to comment on the motivations of other managers selling their holdings.

EOS shares had surged over 600 per cent last year, fuelled by investor interest in Australian defence companies amid rising geopolitical tensions. However, short sellers have increasingly targeted the stock, with hedge fund positions betting against EOS more than doubling. A report by Grizzly Research questioning the legitimacy of a $US80 million contract with a Korean entity has further added to investor concerns. The ASX has also questioned Electro Optic about disclosing market-sensitive information regarding the contract.

Despite the sell-off, EOS shares rebounded 9 per cent on Wednesday to $9.70. However, analysts remain cautious. Bell Potter emphasised the importance of converting the questioned contract to unconditional status to reassure investors. Ten Cap portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu suggested that the CEO’s sell-off could indicate that the defence sector is currently overvalued, as executives are selling shares instead of buying, despite the potential for increased contract wins amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.