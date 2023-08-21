Stocks of the Hour: Red Metal, Gladiator Resources, Charter Hall

Red Metalhas announced that their new assay results have confirmed rare earth oxide at the Sybella project in Northwest Queensland. Red Metal believes the REO mineralisation should be recoverable by the application of a weak acid solution. Shares are trading 9.33 per cent higher at 8.2 cents.Gladiator Resourcesannounced that it will commence the exploration program at its flagship SWC Uranium Target in Tanzania. Gladiator is mobilising a team in the next fortnight to carry out trenching at SWC to better understand the high-grade uranium drilling results. Shares are trading 7.14 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.Charter Hallannounced their 2023 full year results. Their property investment portfolio is $3.0bn, and their group funds under management have grown 9.4% to $87.4bn. Shares are trading 5.29 per cent higher at $10.95.