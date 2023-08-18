Stocks of the Hour: Orexplore Technologies, Piedmont Lithium, Jaxsta

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps August 18, 2023 11:15 AM

Orexplore Technologies (ASX:OXT) has signed an agreement with BHP (ASX:BHP) for a field deployment at the Carrapateena mine in South Australia. In response, Orexplore’s Managing Director, Brett Giroud, commented: “this agreement further demonstrates increasing global demand for non-destructive, 3D information sourced rapidly from the field to inform decision processes, drive traditionally siloed collaboration around digital models, and create value within an operating mine.” Shares are trading 80.43 per cent higher at 8.3 cents.

Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) will increase its stake in Atlantic Lithium’s (AIM:ALL, ASX:A11) Ewoyaa Lithium Project as part of a staged investment agreement to earn a 50% equity interest in Atlantic Lithium’s Ghanaian lithium portfolio. Shares are trading 5.15 per cent higher at 71.5 cents.

Jaxsta (ASX:JXT) announces a landmark agreement with the Mechanical Licensing Collective, a nonprofit organisation established under the Music Modernization Act of 2018, created to issue blanket mechanical licences for qualified streaming services in the US, such as Spotify, and Amazon Music. In response, CEO of Jaxsta, Josh Simons said, “We believe this contract with the MLC symbolises a major step forward in our growth strategy and offers exciting opportunities for our shareholders.” Shares are trading 2.8 per cent higher at 5.5 cents.
 

