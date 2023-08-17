Cauldron Energy ventures into high-potential Melrose Project with EM survey initiation

Cauldron Energy, a prominent player in the minerals exploration sector, has ushered in a new phase of exploration by announcing the commencement of an Electromagnetic (EM) Survey in the Melrose Project area. This ambitious endeavor, undertaken in partnership with UTS Geophysics, is set to unravel the potential mineral wealth concealed beneath the surface, aiming to uncover valuable insights that could shape the future of resource development in the region.The key highlight of this initiative is the targeted investigation of two high-priority zones referred to as Targets 01 and 04. These areas have been earmarked due to magnetic inversion modeling that pointed towards large anomalies lying directly beneath shallow historical air-core drill-holes. Notably, these drill-holes had previously showcased elevated levels of nickel and copper, raising the stakes for the ongoing survey.The EM Survey will focus on Cauldron's high-priority Targets 01 and 04. These targets were identified through meticulous magnetic inversion modeling, which revealed significant anomalies beneath historical air-core drill-holes. These drill-holes had previously yielded notable concentrations of nickel and copper, enhancing the potential significance of the survey's findings.At the heart of this exploration lie the anomalies of nickel and copper found within mafic and ultramafic rocks in Targets 01 to 04. Further magnifying the intrigue is the detection of cobalt concentrations of 339 ppm and traces of platinum at Target 01 within the Melrose area. These elements—nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group elements—played a pivotal role in Chalice's discovery of the Gonneville Ni-Cu-PGE Deposit at its Julimar Project, now renowned as one of the world's most substantial ortho-magnetic nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposits.Cauldron's EM Survey holds a comprehensive scope, with a coverage area spanning 321-line kilometers. The primary objectives encompass refining the understanding of existing high-priority targets, namely Targets 01 and 04, as well as potentially unearthing new targets that warrant further exploration and drilling activities.The Melrose Project's strategic location is approximately 125 kilometers north of Julimar and approximately 15 kilometers south of Chalice's Barrabarra Project. With an expansive coverage area of around 1,507 km², it claims the title of the largest contiguous Nickel-Copper-PGE prospective land-holding within the Barrabarra Greenstone Belt segment of the West Yilgarn Craton. The project benefits from its accessibility, situated on private farmland with sealed road access, and with native title concerns largely addressed.The allure of the West Yilgarn Craton region has spurred heightened exploration activity by various minerals exploration entities, amplifying its potential as a resource-rich area. This surge of interest has also captured the attention of investors keen on capitalising on opportunities in the mining and exploration sectors.In a neighboring project, NickelX's Dalwallinu Project (ASX: NKL) recently conducted an EM Survey that yielded substantial basement-hosted anomalies, exhibiting characteristics indicative of significant sulphide mineralisation. This development has set a precedent for Cauldron's aspirations, as they strive to achieve outcomes on par with, or even surpassing, those achieved by NickelX.Cauldron's engagement with local landowners and successful site visits have yielded positive outcomes. The landowners have expressed strong support for Cauldron's future plans, reflecting a harmonious collaboration between the company and the community.The survey is projected to span approximately 10 days of flying time, with preliminary results anticipated in early September. These findings hold the potential to significantly shape the course of mineral exploration and investment in the Melrose region, marking a crucial juncture in the journey toward resource discovery.As Cauldron navigates this phase of exploration, its steadfast commitment to unveiling the latent mineral treasures within the Melrose Project remains unwavering. The unfolding exploration activities and their subsequent outcomes are poised to reshape the dynamics of mining and resource development within this promising region.In response, Cauldron CEO Johnathon Fisher, commented, "We are pleased to share our enthusiasm regarding a significant development.As previously disclosed, a 3D magnetic anomaly has been meticulously modeled to be situated at an approximate depth of 100 meters beneath the surface.Notably, historical drill results have been obtained in the vicinity of this anomaly.These drill results, while limited to a depth of 50 meters, have revealed noteworthy nickel concentrations. It is imperative to acknowledge that these results were obtained without reaching the depth of the underlying anomaly, thus underscoring the potential of this exploration site.Our hope is that the EM shows some conductive plates that line up with this information – then it will be off to the races."