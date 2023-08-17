Stocks of the Hour: Summit Minerals, American West Metals, Lithium Universe, Aldoro Resources

Summit Mineralsannounced that lithium-bearing minerals have been detected over 100 targets at the Castor Lithium Project in the prolific James Bay area, Quebec, Canada. Once access to the property is approved, Summit will conduct helicopter-supported property traverses to map and collect rock chips from the pegmatite occurrences and the interpreted Sentinel and SAR targets. Shares are trading 14.81 per cent higher at 15.5 cents.American West Metals (ASX:AW1, OTCQB:AWMLF) announced that the fourth diamond drill hole hits thick interval of visual copper sulphides at the Storm Copper Project in Canada. In response, Dave O’Neill, Managing Director of American West Metals commented, “This exceptional strike rate across a very broad area is further evidence of a truly regional scale copper system.” Shares are trading 11.43 per cent lower at 31 cents.Lithium Universehas started working with KorrAI Technologies in Canada, using AI in developing their exploration strategy at their Apollo Lithium Project. In response, Chairman, Iggy Tan, said, “This AI-driven approach enhances exploration accuracy and efficiency, allowing us to focus our field activities and resources more effectively, reducing exploration timelines and costs.” Shares are trading 3.7 per cent higher at 5.6 cents.Aldoro Resourcesannounced that thick high grade nickel mineralisation at the Narndee Igneous Complex in WA. Shares are trading 21.62 per cent higher at 22.5 cents.