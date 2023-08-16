Stocks of the Hour: AML3D, Imugene, Loyal Lithium

AML3Dhas received a $2M order from US Navy for submarine parts. In response, interim CEO Sean Ebert said: “AML3D’s focus is on the US defence, aviation and maritime sectors and the company is well positioned to access the many opportunities that will be created as a result of the AUKUS Alliance, in the US, Australia and Europe.” Shares are trading 26.98 per cent higher at 8 cents.Imugene Limitedannounced that it has entered into an agreement with Precision Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: DTIL) to acquire a worldwide exclusive licence to Precision’s off the shelf CD19 CAR T cell therapy. In response, Imugene MD & CEO, Ms Leslie Chong said, “We plan to complete the ongoing multi-centre Phase 1b study using the recommended Phase 2 regimen as we prepare for the start of a potential registrational study at the earliest opportunity.” Shares are on a trading halt and last traded at 9.4 cents.Loyal Lithiumannounced that multiple spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes have been discovered at the Trieste Lithium project, James Bay, Canada. In response, Mr. Adam Ritchie, commented: “The discovery of five spodumene rich dykes gives us great confidence as we accelerate our exploration activities and prepare for drilling.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 54 cents.