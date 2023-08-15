Stocks of the Hour: Lake Resources, Chimeric Therapeutics, Sunstone Metals

Lake Resourcescompletes an intermediate milestone to achieve DFS with successful extraction and injection tests at its flagship Kachi Project. In response, Lake CEO David Dickson said, “The tests represent a significant milestone for the Project, as they provide important data and higher confidence for our modelling, which is essential for the completion of our DFS for Phase 1.” Shares are trading 30.95 per cent higher at 27.5 cents.Chimeric Therapeuticsannounced positive in vitro data for CHM 0301, its next generation armoured natural killer (NK) cell platform. The platform is designed to maximise potency and enable the cells to overcome immune-suppressive tumour microenvironments. Shares are trading flat at 3.8 cents.Sunstone Metalsannounced that the Limon deposit within the Bramaderos Gold-Copper Project, in Southern Ecuador, continues to grow with further wide high-grade intersections. In response, Managing Director Malcolm Norris said, “These results show that Limon is now clearly a major shallow high-grade gold-silver discovery which will underpin a significant increase in the scale, grade and development prospects for Bramaderos.” Shares are trading 7.14 per cent lower at 2.6 cents.