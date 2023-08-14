Stocks of the Hour: Talon Energy, MetalsGrove Mining, Arizona Lithium

Talon Energyannounced that they will be acquired by Strike Energyfor A$0.212 per Talon share. Shares are trading 12.86 per cent higher at 19.75 cents.MetalsGrove Mininghas confirmed high-grade Rare Earth Element (REE) carbonatite mineralisation at their Bruce Prospect in NT. In response, MD, Sean Sivasamy said: “These results demonstrate the clear potential for Bruce to host a considerable carbonatite and REE system with the outcropping strike of now extending over 9km.” Shares are trading 40.91 per cent higher at 15.5 cents.Arizona Lithiumannounced that their Prairie Project in Canada has been upgraded by 38%, representing the highest-grade Indicated Lithium Brine Resource in Canada. In response, MD Paul Lloyd, commented: “The combination of the Resource upgrade and the upcoming DLE pilot plant operation in November 2023, set the stage for a very exciting second half of the year for the Company.” Shares are trading 5 per cent higher at 2.1 cents.