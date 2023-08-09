Stocks of the Hour: Next Science, Talon Energy, Syrah Resources

Next Sciencehas released the findings of a pilot study for their advanced surgical irrigation solution, XPERIENCE™, which demonstrated 54 per cent lower inflammation within 14 days compared to the common reference standard. In response, leading surgeon Dr. Andrew B. Wickline commented, “The results of the study are extremely pleasing as it appears we have found another tool for reducing inflammation and improving a patient’s post operative experience and accelerating their return to normal function.” Shares are trading 5 per cent higher at 63 cents.Talon Energyannounced that their Gurvantes XXXV CSG Project in the South Gobi Basin of Mongolia continues to deliver with gas flows continuing to increase. In response, Mr Colby Hauser, Talon’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The pilot production well program continues to exceed our expectations and we are looking forward to providing the market an update on the initial flow rate from this exciting project in several weeks time.” Shares are flat at 16.5 cents.Syrahhas entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Samsung SDI, a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries. Syrah and SDI will evaluate natural graphite active anode material supply from the Vidalia AAM facility in USA. Shares are trading 7.81 per cent higher at 69 cents.