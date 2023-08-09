CBA announces record dividend of $2.40 per share amidst stellar financial performance

In an impressive display of financial prowess, the Commonwealth Bankhas revealed a remarkable achievement that is certain to delight its shareholders. The country's largest bank has announced a record-breaking final dividend of $2.40 per share, following its exceptional cash earnings of $10.16 billion for the financial year ending in June. This extraordinary financial outcome has positioned the bank as a shining beacon of success amidst a challenging economic landscape.The announcement, made on Wednesday, marks a significant milestone for CBA's 800,000 shareholders who will receive an impressive full-year payout of $4.50 per share. This record dividend follows an earlier interim payment of $2.10 per share, making for a prosperous year for CBA's stakeholders.The surge in the final dividend from the previous year's $2.10 per share speaks volumes about CBA's financial acumen and strategic growth initiatives. The bank attributed this remarkable result to substantial growth in net interest income. However, it is important to note that this growth was partially offset by higher loan impairment expenses and operational costs.While the overall results are commendable, CBA did reveal a slight dip in cash earnings during the second half of the year. Despite this dip of 3% from the first half figure, which stood at $5.153 billion, CBA still managed to post a statutory profit of $10.188 billion for the year. This represents a 5% increase from the previous year's figures.One highlight of CBA's financial performance was the emergence of a new profit line - pre-provision earnings. This profit line witnessed an impressive surge of 19%, reaching a total of $15.591 billion.CBA's net interest margin (NIM), a crucial measure of its profitability, stood at 2.07% for the financial year, marking a substantial increase of 17 points from the previous year. This increase was attributed to a rising interest rate environment. However, the NIM experienced a dip of five points in the second half of the year, indicating some concern among analysts who speculated that the NIM might have peaked in the previous half-year. The bank acknowledged this in its commentary, mentioning that increased competition, especially in home lending, had an impact on the margins.Despite the challenging economic environment, CBA's return on equity (ROE) surged to 14%, demonstrating a remarkable increase of 1.30%. Moreover, the bank stands strong with Tier 1 reserves of 12.2%, showcasing its robust capitalisation. This was achieved while returning $10 billion to shareholders through buybacks and increased dividends.The bank's directors acknowledged the difficulties faced by customers due to rising living costs. They stressed that the bank's resilience has enabled it to support customers while delivering sustainable returns to shareholders. CBA's impressive portfolio quality, with arrears and impairments below long-term averages, was attributed to the strength of the labour market and the prudent financial behaviours of customers.In conclusion, the Commonwealth Bank's announcement of a record dividend is a testament to its financial prowess and strategic vision. Despite challenges, the bank's resilience, portfolio quality, and robust financial performance have positioned it as a stalwart in the banking sector, earning praise and confidence from shareholders and industry observers alike.