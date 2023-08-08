Myer upgrades profit expectations for FY2023 amid strong sales growth

Company News

by Peter Milios August 08, 2023 01:10 PM

In its latest trading update, Australian department store chain Myer (ASX:MYR) has raised its profit expectations by an impressive 15 to 21 per cent for the financial year 2023. The updated profit forecast now ranges between $69 million and $73 million, reflecting the company's robust performance in the current financial year.

Myer reported a significant increase in sales, which rose by 12.5 per cent to reach $3.4 billion during financial year 2023. The growth in sales is attributed to various factors, including improved consumer sentiment and a recovery in economic activity.

John King, the chief executive of Myer, expressed confidence in the company's strategic approach during these challenging times. "We continue to tightly manage costs, inventory, and cash to ensure we have a strong balance sheet as we begin FY24, where we expect the ongoing uncertainty around the macroeconomic environment to persist," said King in a statement.

As the global economy grapples with the uncertainties of the post-pandemic recovery, Myer's cautious approach in managing its financials and operations has positioned the company for steady growth and resilience.

The positive trajectory in sales and profit expectations indicates that Myer is successfully navigating the challenges posed by the changing retail landscape and the evolving consumer behaviour. By maintaining a focus on cost management and financial stability, the department store chain is poised to embrace the uncertainties of the future with confidence.

Myer's ability to adapt and capitalise on the changing market dynamics will play a pivotal role in its long-term growth and success in the competitive retail sector. As the company enters the new financial year with an optimistic yet cautious outlook, investors and stakeholders will closely monitor its performance and strategic moves in response to the evolving economic landscape.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

