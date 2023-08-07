Stocks of the Hour: Pilbara Minerals, Lithium Australia, Liontown Resources

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps August 07, 2023 11:45 AM


Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) announced a substantial increase in Mineral Resource at its Pilgangoora Operation in WA, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s largest hard-rock lithium operations. In response, Managing Director and CEO, Dale Henderson, said: “We have added 109Mt of additional Mineral Resource at a direct exploration cost of only 13 cents per tonne of additional resource.” Shares are trading 3.81 per cent higher at $5.18.

Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) has entered an agreement with Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) relating to their disruptive lithium extraction technology. In response, CEO Simon Linge commented, “We are excited by the future opportunity to licence our proven highvalue technology to all existing and new lithium mines across Australia and the rest of the world.” Shares are trading 39.39 per cent higher at 4.6 cents.

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) will provide a strategy and Kathleen Valley Project update at the Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum today. This will include progress towards production, DSO project, and government funding support. Shares are trading 2.74 per cent higher at $2.82.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.