Afternoon update: ASX trading 0.5% lower, Consumer Staples outperforming

The ASX is currently trading 0.5 per cent lower at 7,317.80, and the SPI futures are witnessing a decline of 39 points.Regarding sector performance, Consumer Staples stand out as the best-performing sector, showing a gain of 0.49 per cent, while Information Technology is currently the worst performer, down 1.46 per cent.Moving on to the large-cap companies, Aristocrat Leisure is displaying notable strength, trading 1.57 per cent higher at $40.33. However, James Hardie Industries find itself as the worst-performing large cap, facing a decline of 2.73 per cent at $41.38. Other notable performers in this category include Insurance Australia Groupand Treasury Wine Estateson the positive side, and Xeroand Infratilon the negative side.Let's now turn our attention to the Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei is experiencing a loss of 1.43 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng is down by 0.17 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite is encountering a notable decline of 2.17 per cent.In the commodities sector, gold is currently trading at US$1,972.50 per ounce, while light crude is marginally rising, trading at US$79.57 per barrel.Finally, with regard to currency exchange, one Australian dollar is currently buying 65.35 US cents.