Stocks of the Hour: QX Resources, Antisense Therapeutics, West Wits Mining

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps July 26, 2023 12:10 PM


QX Resources (ASX:QXR) announced that discussions and due diligence have advanced on the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in the California, USA. Commenting on this announcement, CEO, stephen prominitz stated, “Ongoing studies, detailed due diligence and a site visit show QXR that the Liberty Lithium Project is truly large scale with repeatable results and a pathway to development.” Shares are trading 4.35 per cent higher at 2.4 cents

Antisense Therapeutics (ASX:ANP | US OTC:ATHJY | FSE:AWY) announced strong results from their positive new DMD Combination Therapy Data in mdx mice. In response, Dr George Tachas, the Director of Drug Discovery and Patents said, “These study results are exciting and suggest the potential for ATL1102 in combination with dystrophin restoration drugs to improve therapeutic outcomes in DMD patients.” Shares are trading 5.56 per cent higher at 5.7 cents.

West Wits Mining (ASX:WWI) has updated its DFS for the Witwatersrand Basin Project in Johannesburg, South Africa. In response, Chairman, Michael Quinert said, “With an impressive increase of US$254 million (95%) in Free Cashflow, the project is set to generate US$522 million.” Shares are trading 16.67 at 2.1 cents.
  

