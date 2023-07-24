ASX closes 0.06% lower amidst a lithium sell-off

On Monday, due to a drop in battery material prices, the Australian sharemarket experienced a widespread sell-off in lithium stocks, resulting in a decrease of 0.06 per cent to 7,309.20.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 10 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 0.5 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 8.5 points.The SPI futures are down 10 points.The best-performing sector was Energy, up 2.2 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Materials, down 1.41 per cent.The best-performing large cap was Whitehaven Coal, closing 3.14 per cent higher at $7.23. It was followed by shares in Woodside Energy Groupand SantosThe worst-performing large cap was Pilbara Minerals, closing 5.75 per cent lower at $4.59. It was followed by shares in Allkemand IGOJapan's Nikkei has gained 1.23 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 2.43 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.22 per cent.Micro-Xextends contract with U.S. DHS to test self-screening modules at an airport. In response, Micro-X Inc. Chief Executive Officer of Americas and Chief Scientist, Brian Gonzales, commented: “This contract extension fully funds us to build and test the design of a self-screening checkpoint in real airports, demonstrating the improvements and refining the design with real passenger and operator input.” Shares closed 9.52 per cent higher at 11.5 cents.European Metalshas reached an agreement with the EBRD, in which they will invest €6 million to support the company’s Cinovec project in the Czech Republic. In response, Keith Coughlan, Executive Chairman, said: “The EBRD investment aims to fund the project’s pre development work and opens a pathway to potentially securing project financing.” Shares closed 9.21 per cent higher at 83 cents.Tamboran Resourceshas announced that the H&P rig has been mobilised to the Beetaloo Basin for drilling. In response, Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said, “[H&P’s] rig brings modern US drilling technology to the Beetaloo Basin, a key first step to achieving material reduction in drilling costs and efficiencies.” Shares closed 6.25 per cent higher at 17 cents.Gold is trading at US$1,961.20 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.8 per cent lower at US$115.35 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent fall.Light crude is trading $0.30 lower at US$76.77 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 67.30 US cents.