Stocks of the Hour: ImpediMed, Imugene, Brightstar Resources

ImpediMedare the first top 5 national payor covering SOZO testing for cancer patients at risk for lymphoedema. In response, CEO and MD Richard Valencia said, ”Cigna’s policy provides access to coverage for all individuals at risk of developing limb lymphoedema without prior authorisation and impacts all 50 states.” Shares are trading 17.57 per cent higher at 21.75 cents.Imugene Limitedannounced that their core US patent has been allowed. In response, MD & CEO Leslie Chong said: “with the US being the largest healthcare market in the world, this is a particularly important patent milestone.” Shares are trading 7.53 per cent higher at 10 cents.Brightstar Resourcesannounced that drilling at their Menzies Gold Project has returned multiple high grades of gold. In response, MD, Alex Rovira, commented, “This program has targeted areas of higher grades that have the potential to form possible ‘early-stage’ mining opportunities and for JORC mineral resource growth.” Shares are trading 18.18 per cent higher at 1.3 cents.