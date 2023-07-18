Stocks of the Hour: ABx Group, Lumos Diagnostics, OD6 Metals

ABx Groupannounced that their REE Mineral Resource increased by 30% to 27 million tonnes. MD and CEO Mark Cooksey said in response, “Our northernmost discovery hole, located 5km NE of Deep Leads, could become our best prospect because it is 11 metres thick and enriched in permanent magnet rare earths, especially Dy and Tb.” Shares are trading 2.5 per cent higher at 10.25 cents.Lumos Diagnosticshas signed an agreement with Henry Schein Medical, S.L.U. for the FebriDx® point-of-care test. In response, Doug Ward, CEO of Lumos Diagnostics, said “With our recent US clearance and the growing commercial interest in FebriDx, we are now preparing production of FebriDx to meet the anticipated growing demand for the product.” Shares are trading 12.99 per cent higher at 8.7 cents.OD6 Metalsannounced a Maiden Mineral Resource estimate for its Splinter Rock Rare Earth Project. Brett Hazelden, Managing Director, commented: “With less than 5% of our clay basin area tested and phase three drilling underway, over the next 6 to 18 months there is significant potential to grow the resource base by applying our geometallurgical exploration techniques.” Shares are trading 26.67 per cent higher at 28.5 cents.