ASX closes 0.06% lower: Global oil prices fall

At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.06 per cent lower at 7,298.50.Among the 11 industry groups, four of them recorded declines.Endeavour Group, a company heavily reliant on the Victorian poker machine market, saw its shares plummet by 9.9% due to concerns over new poker machine reforms in Victoria. This decline in Endeavour Group shares had a negative impact on the consumer staples sector.The energy sector also contributed to the ASX's decline as global oil prices dropped for a second consecutive day. The global benchmark Brent fell by 1.8% on Friday, approaching $US79 per barrel.This decline affected energy-related stocks on the ASX, with Woodside Energy Groupexperiencing a 0.9% decrease, Santoslosing 1.8%, and Beach Energydropping by 1%.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 40 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 4 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 11 points.The SPI futures are down 8 points.The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 0.88 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Energy, down 0.81 per cent.The best-performing large cap was Yancoal Australia, closing 4.40 per cent higher at $4.98. It was followed by shares in Medibank Privateand Whitehaven CoalThe worst-performing large cap was Endeavour Group, closing 9.90 per cent lower at $5.64. It was followed by shares in IGOand Liontown ResourcesJapan's Nikkei has lost 0.09 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.18 per cent.The Calmer Co. Internationalannounced a record Q4 sales figure, up 80% compared to the Q3. This is largely due to deals with CJ Patel, RooLife and Amazon USA. Shares closed flat at 0.3 cents.DroneShieldhas received a record $33 million order from a U.S. Government agency. The award consists of DroneShield equipment and multi-year services. Shares closed 17 per cent higher at 31 cents.Sovereign Metalsannounced that Rio Tintois set to invest $40.1 million and become a 15% strategic investor. Chairman Ben Stoikovich commented: “The experience and expertise that Rio Tinto brings will truly set Kasiya apart as a potentially globally significant supply of two critical minerals and take us all a step closer to supply chain decarbonisation.” Shares closed 8.08 per cent higher at 53.5 cents.Gold is trading at US$1,957.00 an ounce.Iron ore is 3.6 per cent higher at US$115.80 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.7 per cent fall.Light crude is trading $0.98 lower at US$74.43 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 68.07 US cents.