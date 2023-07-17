Stocks of the Hour: Calmer Co Intl, DroneShield, Sovereign Metals

The Calmer Co. Internationalannounced a record Q4 sales figure, up 80% compared to the Q3. This is largely due to deals with CJ Patel, RooLife and Amazon USA. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.DroneShieldhas received a record $33 million order from a U.S. Government agency. The award consists of DroneShield equipment and multi-year services. Shares are trading 32.08 per cent higher at 35 cents.Sovereign Metalsannounced that Rio Tintois set to invest $40.1 million and become a 15% strategic investor. Chairman Ben Stoikovich commented: “The experience and expertise that Rio Tinto brings will truly set Kasiya apart as a potentially globally significant supply of two critical minerals and take us all a step closer to supply chain decarbonisation.” Shares are trading 14.14 per cent higher at 56.5 cents.