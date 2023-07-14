ASX up 0.66% at noon as ASIC proposes advisory group for CHESS

ASIC plans to establish a stakeholder advisory group to oversee ASX's troubled CHESS replacement project, which ASX supports and sees as a means to enhance transparency and stakeholder engagement in the development of critical clearing and settlement changes.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.66 per cent higher at 7,294.80.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 39 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 2.09 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 0.36 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Meridian Energy, trading 2.83 per cent higher at $5.09. It is followed by shares in Xeroand WiseTech GlobalThe worst-performing large cap is ResMed, trading 1.3 per cent lower at $31.95. It is followed by shares in Qantas Airwaysand AllkemIn Japan, the Nikkei 225 reversed earlier gains and fell 0.3%, while the Topix was down 0.5% ahead of its industrial production release for May. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.78% while the Kosdaq inched lower.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.95% in its first hour of trade, continuing the rally seen on Thursday. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell fractionally and the Shenzhen Component rose 0.12%.Singapore’s economy grew in the second quarter of the year, avoiding a technical recession. The Straits Times index rose 0.5%.Neuren Pharmaceuticalsannounced the expansion of its partnership with Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). Neuren is set to receive US$100 million up-front, plus additional potential milestone payments of up to US$427 million, plus royalties. Shares are trading 16.5 per cent higher at $13.56.Green Technology Metalshas announced that their assay results at their Root Bay lithium project have been received and continue to demonstrate the consistency of high-grade mineralisation. CEO Luke Cox stated, “we currently have two drill rigs operating non-stop at Root Bay with the preliminary results continuing to instil confidence in our resource.” Shares are trading 5.04 per cent higher at 73 cents.One Click Groupsurpasses 90,000 registered users on its fast-growing fintech platform, a massive increase of around 12% in the last week alone. Managing Director Mark Waller commented, “A substantial amount of work has been put into our marketing strategy and product improvements, which are generating a significant growth in user numbers for the One Click Life Platform.” Shares are trading 77.9 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.Gold is trading at US$1966.60 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.1 per cent higher at US$111.75 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.57 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 68.91 US cents.