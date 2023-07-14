Stocks of the Hour: Neuren Pharmaceuticals, Green Technology Metals, One Click Group

Neuren Pharmaceuticalsannounced the expansion of its partnership with Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). Neuren is set to receive US$100 million up-front, plus additional potential milestone payments of up to US$427 million, plus royalties. Shares are trading 16.75 per cent higher at $13.59.Green Technology Metalshas announced that their assay results at their Root Bay lithium project have been received and continue to demonstrate the consistency of high-grade mineralisation. CEO Luke Cox stated, “we currently have two drill rigs operating non-stop at Root Bay with the preliminary results continuing to instil confidence in our resource.” Shares are trading 6.47 per cent higher at 74 cents.One Click Groupsurpasses 90,000 registered users on its fast-growing fintech platform, a massive increase of around 12% in the last week alone. Managing Director Mark Waller commented, “A substantial amount of work has been put into our marketing strategy and product improvements, which are generating a significant growth in user numbers for the One Click Life Platform.” Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 1.8 cents.